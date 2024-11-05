Van ECK Associates Corp Has $18.82 Million Stock Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,146 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,854 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $18,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BNS. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 5,380.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,972,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,447,000 after buying an additional 3,899,760 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth $120,463,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,015,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $881,082,000 after buying an additional 2,361,136 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,563,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $753,658,000 after buying an additional 2,178,633 shares during the period. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth $77,670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. TD Securities raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

NYSE:BNS opened at $53.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.30 and a 200-day moving average of $48.66. The company has a market capitalization of $65.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $55.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.768 per share. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.88%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Featured Articles

