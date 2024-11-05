Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 208,673 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,875,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,673 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $34,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 68.3% in the first quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,363,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,000 shares during the period. Iron Triangle Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 2,769,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,083,000 after buying an additional 1,469,864 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $23,115,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 152.5% during the second quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 1,765,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,728,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,400 shares during the period. 54.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Argus raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:TEVA opened at $18.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of -47.79, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average is $17.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

