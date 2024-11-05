Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 11,729 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,729 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $28,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 269.0% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:AMT opened at $212.11 on Tuesday. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $170.46 and a one year high of $243.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 273.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on American Tower from $248.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.85.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

