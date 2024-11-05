Vai Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11,837.45 (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. One Vai token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001451 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Vai has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Vai has a market cap of $4.29 million and $11,837.45 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vai Token Profile

Vai’s genesis date was November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 4,290,116 tokens. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vai’s official website is venus.io. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.

The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

