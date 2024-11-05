V2X (NYSE:VVX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Raymond James Analyst Says

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VVX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of V2X in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on V2X in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of V2X to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

Shares of VVX stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.81. 186,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,369. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.69. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.03 and a beta of 0.57. V2X has a 1-year low of $37.04 and a 1-year high of $66.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. V2X had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that V2X will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric M. Pillmore purchased 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,768. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Eric M. Pillmore acquired 3,125 shares of V2X stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,992,768. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shawn Mural bought 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $44,976.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,976. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 11,936 shares of company stock worth $572,928. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in V2X by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,741,000 after acquiring an additional 87,741 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in V2X by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 588,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in V2X by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 279,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,404,000 after purchasing an additional 168,886 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in V2X by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 181,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of V2X during the 2nd quarter worth $6,982,000. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

