UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.49, but opened at $6.83. UP Fintech shares last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 3,944,721 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TIGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of UP Fintech in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. China Renaissance raised UP Fintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.58 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TIGR

UP Fintech Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $87.44 million during the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 5.35%.

Institutional Trading of UP Fintech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of UP Fintech by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,112,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 384,213 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 6,367.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 453,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 446,572 shares during the period. Sparta 24 Ltd. lifted its position in shares of UP Fintech by 113.7% in the third quarter. Sparta 24 Ltd. now owns 3,148,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,296 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in UP Fintech by 61.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in UP Fintech by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.