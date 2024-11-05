Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02, Zacks reports.

UBX stock opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47. Unity Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $2.26.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UBX. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

