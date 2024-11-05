Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.76, but opened at $53.85. Unitil shares last traded at $56.70, with a volume of 10,971 shares changing hands.

Unitil Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $918.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.61.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unitil Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Unitil Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unitil

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Unitil’s payout ratio is 56.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Unitil by 3.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unitil by 1.2% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unitil by 1.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Unitil by 9.1% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 5,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Unitil by 5.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

