UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Position Cut by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,665 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 54,666 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $24,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 50.6% during the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 42,498 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $24,848,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $767,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 188,028 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $558.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $581.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $542.90. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $608.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $100.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.14 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $597.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $632.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $675.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $481.00 to $647.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.53.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

