United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Garland Capital Management Inc.

Garland Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,525 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 3.6% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 291.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 408.2% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $132.83. 340,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,167,980. The stock has a market cap of $113.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.12 and a 1-year high of $163.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.58 and a 200-day moving average of $135.46.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.49%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPS. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.71.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

