United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $38,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 291.7% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 720.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 168.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $133.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.46. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.12 and a 1-year high of $163.82. The company has a market cap of $113.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.71.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

