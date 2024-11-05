United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 291.7% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 168.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 408.2% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $133.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $113.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.46. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.12 and a fifty-two week high of $163.82.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 37.38%. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on UPS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Susquehanna raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.71.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

