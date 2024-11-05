United Advisor Group LLC Boosts Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

United Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarity Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 61,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 7,936 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 79,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 138,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EQ LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 104.5% during the first quarter. EQ LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FIXD opened at $43.72 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $41.78 and a 1-year high of $46.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

