United Advisor Group LLC Acquires 502 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

United Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.07% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,112,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,340,000 after buying an additional 1,099,102 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,870,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,191,000 after purchasing an additional 177,889 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,172,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,106,000 after purchasing an additional 97,698 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,711,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,019,000 after purchasing an additional 563,059 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 59.1% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,475,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,307,000 after purchasing an additional 548,375 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.02 and a 200 day moving average of $24.73. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $25.34.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

