Uniswap Price Reaches $7.19 (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $4.32 billion and $136.20 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for about $7.19 or 0.00010261 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000253 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00008630 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.49 or 0.00094933 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000066 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001422 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 135.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uniswap

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,425,074 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,425,073.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.89834012 USD and is down -1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1117 active market(s) with $116,417,847.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

