UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $155.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on UFPI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on UFP Industries from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on UFP Industries from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

UFPI opened at $123.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.39. UFP Industries has a 52 week low of $100.25 and a 52 week high of $139.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that UFP Industries will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 39,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in UFP Industries by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 114,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,150,000 after purchasing an additional 25,508 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in UFP Industries by 299.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in UFP Industries by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 56,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

