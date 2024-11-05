UFO Gaming (UFO) Trading Down 8.7% This Week

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One UFO Gaming token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, UFO Gaming has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. UFO Gaming has a market cap of $14.26 million and $269,955.53 worth of UFO Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming’s launch date was June 30th, 2021. UFO Gaming’s total supply is 25,757,575,757,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,757,575,757,575 tokens. UFO Gaming’s official message board is theufotoken.medium.com. UFO Gaming’s official Twitter account is @theufotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. UFO Gaming’s official website is www.ufogaming.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Gaming ($UFO) is a fully decentralized gaming platform bridging traditional games onto the blockchain and giving players the ability to earn while playing. Blockchain. P2E. Metaverse. Virtual land. NFT. Gaming.$UFO will be the primary utility token of the Dark Metaverse. In The Dark Metaverse, each game that we release will represent its own planet.The first game or planet that we release in the Dark Metaverse is Super Galactic.”

