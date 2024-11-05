UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Stock Price

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on BFAM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.13.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Down 11.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded down $15.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.44. The stock had a trading volume of 579,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,972. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.49 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.20. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $80.29 and a 12 month high of $141.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.94, for a total value of $109,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,025 shares in the company, valued at $4,248,563.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $327,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,549.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.94, for a total transaction of $109,552.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,248,563.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,100 shares of company stock worth $549,397 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 850.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 73.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 68.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.