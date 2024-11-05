U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on USB shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.87.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $1,225,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,363,603.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 1.4 %

USB opened at $47.19 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.61 and a 12 month high of $50.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.16%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

