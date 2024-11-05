TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) vs. Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) Financial Survey

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL – Get Free Report) and TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.4% of TXO Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pacific Coast Oil Trust and TXO Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A TXO Partners 0 0 1 1 3.50

Earnings & Valuation

TXO Partners has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.19%. Given TXO Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TXO Partners is more favorable than Pacific Coast Oil Trust.

This table compares Pacific Coast Oil Trust and TXO Partners”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Coast Oil Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TXO Partners $380.72 million 1.87 -$103.99 million ($5.68) -3.26

Pacific Coast Oil Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TXO Partners.

Risk & Volatility

Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TXO Partners has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Coast Oil Trust and TXO Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Coast Oil Trust N/A N/A N/A TXO Partners -60.08% 9.33% 6.69%

Summary

TXO Partners beats Pacific Coast Oil Trust on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Coast Oil Trust

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California. Pacific Coast Oil Trust was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About TXO Partners

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was formerly known as TXO Energy Partners, L.P. and changed its name to TXO Partners, L.P. in May 2023. TXO Partners, L.P. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

