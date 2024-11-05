Tutor Perini (TPC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Tutor Perini to post earnings of ($1.78) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE TPC traded up $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,878. Tutor Perini has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.41.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TPC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Tutor Perini from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

