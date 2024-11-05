Truist Financial Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Truist Financial in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $33.00. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.91% from the stock’s current price.
HSII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.
Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Performance
Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $282.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heidrick & Struggles International
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1,382.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
