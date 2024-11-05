Truist Financial Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Truist Financial in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $33.00. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.91% from the stock’s current price.

HSII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

HSII traded up $3.04 on Tuesday, reaching $42.97. 29,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,751. Heidrick & Struggles International has a twelve month low of $24.90 and a twelve month high of $43.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.94 and its 200-day moving average is $35.39. The company has a market cap of $873.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.85.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $282.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1,382.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

