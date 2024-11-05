Truist Financial Reiterates Buy Rating for Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $53.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $54.00.

KYMR has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.93.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $47.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.83. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $53.27.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.96% and a negative net margin of 191.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.90) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kymera Therapeutics

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $245,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $245,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela Esposito sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $651,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kymera Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 27.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 1,402.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

