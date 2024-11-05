Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Trip.com Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. HSBC downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Macquarie upgraded Trip.com Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut Trip.com Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.89.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $67.24 on Monday. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $69.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 28.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trip.com Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 48,971,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,366,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576,028 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,941,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,559,000 after buying an additional 29,768 shares during the period. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 4,523,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,549,000 after buying an additional 83,200 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,748,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,183,000 after buying an additional 36,122 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,703,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,052,000 after buying an additional 804,885 shares during the period. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trip.com Group

(Get Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.