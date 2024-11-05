Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Purchased by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,779 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Travel + Leisure worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,553,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,584,000 after buying an additional 13,870 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,412,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,547,000 after purchasing an additional 57,587 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 725,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,628,000 after purchasing an additional 136,281 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth about $33,598,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 440.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 614,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,624,000 after purchasing an additional 500,554 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on TNL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

In related news, insider Amandine Robin-Caplan sold 3,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $135,812.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,703.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Amandine Robin-Caplan sold 3,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $135,812.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,703.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 80,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $3,804,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 362,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,258,129.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,439 shares of company stock worth $4,032,971. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $49.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.76. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $49.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 48.06%. The company had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.96%.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

