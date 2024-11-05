TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Receives $78.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.75.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays raised shares of TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $62.99 on Tuesday. TotalEnergies has a 52-week low of $61.95 and a 52-week high of $74.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.72 and a 200-day moving average of $68.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
TotalEnergies Company Profile
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.
