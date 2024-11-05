Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.81 (NYSE:NTG)

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.81 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NTG traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $51.04. 18,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,757. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a 1-year low of $32.70 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.08 and its 200 day moving average is $43.78.

Insider Activity at Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,725 shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.84 per share, for a total transaction of $211,869.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 515,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,126,992.28. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

