Tony Pitt Acquires 338,545 Shares of 360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP) Stock

360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP – Get Free Report) insider Tony Pitt acquired 338,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.63 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of A$213,283.35 ($140,317.99).

Tony Pitt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 360 Capital Group alerts:

On Friday, October 18th, Tony Pitt acquired 35,706 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.63 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of A$22,423.37 ($14,752.22).

On Monday, October 21st, Tony Pitt acquired 68,165 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.63 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of A$42,739.46 ($28,118.06).

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Tony Pitt acquired 63,031 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.63 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of A$39,709.53 ($26,124.69).

On Tuesday, October 15th, Tony Pitt acquired 135,834 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.63 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of A$85,847.09 ($56,478.35).

On Monday, September 30th, Tony Pitt acquired 268,701 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.63 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of A$169,819.03 ($111,723.05).

On Monday, September 16th, Tony Pitt acquired 89,807 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.63 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of A$56,578.41 ($37,222.64).

On Wednesday, September 18th, Tony Pitt acquired 250,000 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.65 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of A$162,500.00 ($106,907.89).

On Friday, September 20th, Tony Pitt purchased 69,233 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.64 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of A$44,309.12 ($29,150.74).

On Wednesday, September 11th, Tony Pitt purchased 743,139 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.62 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of A$460,746.18 ($303,122.49).

On Friday, September 13th, Tony Pitt purchased 289,059 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.64 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of A$184,997.76 ($121,709.05).

360 Capital Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 26.66, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

About 360 Capital Group

360 Capital Group is an ASX-listed, investment and funds management group, focused on strategic and active investment management of real estate assets. Led by a highly experienced team, the Group operates in Australian and New Zealand investing across real estate equity and credit opportunities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 360 Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.