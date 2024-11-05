The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,429 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 18.6% during the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 147,353 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,174,000 after buying an additional 23,116 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $1,036,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 704,887 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $67,803,000 after purchasing an additional 127,859 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 30.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,987 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 14,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.0 %

DIS opened at $95.79 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $83.59 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.05.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

