The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,446 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 20,225 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $24,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 148.7% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.75. The company had a trading volume of 297,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,720,221. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $83.59 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. Bank of America cut their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DIS

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.