The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Holdings Decreased by W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,382 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $37,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $112.69 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.26 and a 52 week high of $121.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.21. The stock has a market cap of $127.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

View Our Latest Research Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.