The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 47.5% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 102.3% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.29.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $374.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $372.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.22. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $249.49 and a 52-week high of $392.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $94.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.49%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,301,041.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

