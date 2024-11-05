The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Position Cut by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. reduced its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 4,545.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 705,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $145,858,000 after buying an additional 690,060 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Progressive by 548.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 811,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,866,000 after purchasing an additional 686,433 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Progressive by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,925,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,018,592,000 after purchasing an additional 670,006 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 29,701.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 596,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $151,325,000 after acquiring an additional 594,330 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at $116,852,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Progressive from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. HSBC upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,180 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total transaction of $549,970.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,038.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total value of $549,970.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,038.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,981 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $748,678.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,353 shares in the company, valued at $6,618,555.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,843 shares of company stock valued at $18,674,912 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of PGR stock opened at $241.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $149.14 and a 52-week high of $260.46. The stock has a market cap of $141.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.36.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

