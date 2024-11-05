The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by FSM Wealth Advisors LLC

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 64.7% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total value of $2,163,072.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,538.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total transaction of $2,163,072.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,538.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total value of $12,342,475.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,158 shares in the company, valued at $45,002,649.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,771 shares of company stock valued at $65,610,975 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.0 %
PG stock opened at $165.08 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $142.50 and a 12 month high of $177.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $388.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.13.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.
