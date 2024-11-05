The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Raised by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,010 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.2% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 51,250.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,779,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,575,880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762,735 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,515,343 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,931,328,000 after purchasing an additional 100,139 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Home Depot by 15.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,853,143,000 after purchasing an additional 971,833 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,774,083 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,980,883,000 after purchasing an additional 138,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 13.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,917,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,886,271,000 after purchasing an additional 569,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.48.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of HD opened at $395.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.79 and a 52 week high of $421.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.57%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.