The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th.

Greenbrier Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years. Greenbrier Companies has a payout ratio of 24.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $59.17 on Tuesday. Greenbrier Companies has a one year low of $35.36 and a one year high of $63.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.18 and a 200-day moving average of $50.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Activity at Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.60. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO William J. Krueger sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $150,363.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,191,939.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO William J. Krueger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $117,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,863,408.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO William J. Krueger sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $150,363.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,191,939.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,753 shares of company stock worth $468,588. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on GBX. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

Further Reading

