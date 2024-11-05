The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target to $118.00

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 16.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CHH. Robert W. Baird set a $138.00 price objective on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $134.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.10.

Choice Hotels International stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,946. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.17 and a 200-day moving average of $123.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $108.91 and a one year high of $149.75.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 3,953.67% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 1,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $231,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,340. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 8,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $1,176,032.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,384.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 1,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $231,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,340. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,429 shares of company stock worth $4,866,493 over the last quarter. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,105,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,563 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,738,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,957,000 after purchasing an additional 195,956 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 917.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 161,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,254,000 after purchasing an additional 145,893 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 364,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,557,000 after purchasing an additional 113,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,767,000 after purchasing an additional 90,765 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

