The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 103.3% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 61 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $472.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $524.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $511.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $502.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $478.89. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.66 and a 52-week high of $540.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.14 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total transaction of $1,061,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,359,435.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

