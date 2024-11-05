The Goldman Sachs Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Stock

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GNRC. Northland Securities increased their price target on Generac from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Generac from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.10.

Get Generac alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GNRC

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of GNRC opened at $170.74 on Friday. Generac has a 12 month low of $100.23 and a 12 month high of $176.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.27. Generac had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Generac will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total transaction of $833,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,825,688.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generac

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,282,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 25,311.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 267,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,433,000 after purchasing an additional 266,026 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Generac by 831.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 240,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,288,000 after buying an additional 214,322 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 678.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 192,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,560,000 after buying an additional 167,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Generac by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 457,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,487,000 after buying an additional 103,439 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Generac

(Get Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.