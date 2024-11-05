The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $108.70 and last traded at $108.37, with a volume of 12633 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.30.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DSGX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. National Bankshares set a $125.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised The Descartes Systems Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.17.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.11 and a beta of 0.97.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $163.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 703.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 931.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

