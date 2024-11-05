The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 111.79 ($1.45) and traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.43). The Bankers Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 111.80 ($1.45), with a volume of 1,982,896 shares.

The Bankers Investment Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 111.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 112.89. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,236.00 and a beta of 0.60.

The Bankers Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The Bankers Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 6,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at The Bankers Investment Trust

The Bankers Investment Trust Company Profile

In related news, insider Richard West acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £55,000 ($71,326.68). In other The Bankers Investment Trust news, insider Hannah Philp bought 10,000 shares of The Bankers Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £11,200 ($14,524.70). Also, insider Richard West acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £55,000 ($71,326.68). Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

