TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Given New $22.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 10.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. B. Riley increased their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

TGTX traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $24.60. 1,201,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,635,380. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.58. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 2.19.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 57.73% and a net margin of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 58.9% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 127.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

