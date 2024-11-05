Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,715,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,002,522,000 after buying an additional 1,279,828 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 454.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,256,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,741 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 17,253.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 613,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,718,000 after buying an additional 609,905 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,572,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,778,648,000 after acquiring an additional 536,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Texas Instruments by 234.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 742,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,423,000 after acquiring an additional 520,073 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.95.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.64. 671,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,457,771. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $143.08 and a 12 month high of $214.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.72 and a 200 day moving average of $197.33.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $2,085,912.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,272,256.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,238.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $2,085,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,272,256.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,548 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,235. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

