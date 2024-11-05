Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,204 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the second quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc grew its stake in Tesla by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc now owns 3,058 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Tesla by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $247.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.53, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $273.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. Tesla’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Tesla from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,297 shares of company stock worth $4,072,906 in the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

