TD Cowen Lowers IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $255.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $288.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.56.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $210.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.55 and its 200 day moving average is $229.64. IQVIA has a one year low of $190.20 and a one year high of $261.73. The firm has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 7.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 140,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after buying an additional 9,578 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in IQVIA by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,579,000 after purchasing an additional 20,369 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth $3,365,000. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at $1,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

