TD Cowen Initiates Coverage on CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL)

Investment analysts at TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.14% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of CeriBell in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.
CeriBell Stock Performance
CeriBell Company Profile
We are a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. We have developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting.
