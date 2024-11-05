TD Cowen Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Stock

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at TD Cowen from $208.00 to $251.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Cfra set a $171.00 price target on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.27.

Shares of NYSE:RL traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.91. 356,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,464. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.01. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.49. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $111.94 and a twelve month high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RL. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 1,775.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

