TC Biopharm (NASDAQ:TCBP) vs. Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Critical Comparison

TC Biopharm and Moderna are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for TC Biopharm and Moderna, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TC Biopharm 0 0 0 0 N/A Moderna 2 14 4 0 2.10

Moderna has a consensus target price of $94.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.57%. Given Moderna’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Moderna is more favorable than TC Biopharm.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TC Biopharm $4.76 million 0.15 -$7.35 million N/A N/A Moderna $6.85 billion 3.01 -$4.71 billion ($15.38) -3.48

This table compares TC Biopharm and Moderna”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

TC Biopharm has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Moderna.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.3% of TC Biopharm shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.3% of Moderna shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of TC Biopharm shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of Moderna shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

TC Biopharm has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moderna has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TC Biopharm and Moderna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TC Biopharm N/A N/A N/A Moderna -116.18% -21.35% -15.75%

Summary

Moderna beats TC Biopharm on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TC Biopharm

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an allogeneic unmodified gamma-delta T cell therapy product under Phase 2/3 trails for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat viral infections as well as cancers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Motherwell, the United Kingdom.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines. The company also offers systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics; cancer vaccines, such as personalized cancer, KRAS, and checkpoint vaccines; intratumoral immuno-oncology products; rare disease intracellular therapeutics; and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics. It has strategic alliances and collaborations with AstraZeneca; Merck & Co., Inc; Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated; Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Europe) Limited; Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A.; Metagenomi, Inc.; Carisma Therapeutics, Inc.; CytomX Therapeutics; Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority; Institute for Life Changing Medicines; and The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The company was formerly known as Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Moderna, Inc. in August 2018. Moderna, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

