TAL Education Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 20,609 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 273% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,526 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TAL shares. StockNews.com raised TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of TAL Education Group from $21.30 to $13.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group Stock Up 1.7 %

TAL traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.69. 2,320,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,019,942. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.48. TAL Education Group has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $15.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 104.55 and a beta of 0.04.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $619.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TAL Education Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in TAL Education Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 19,333,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,289,000 after buying an additional 1,749,438 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,209,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,919,000 after acquiring an additional 321,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 20.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,187,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,676,000 after acquiring an additional 709,845 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 40.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,109,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the second quarter valued at $35,429,000. 37.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TAL Education Group

(Get Free Report)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People’s Republic of China. It provides learning services primarily through small-classes services; personalized premium services; and learning content solutions, such as print books, smart books, mobile apps, and AI-driven learning devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.