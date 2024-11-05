T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by AlphaCentric Advisors LLC

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lessened its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 964 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.4 %

TMUS opened at $224.25 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $145.77 and a one year high of $234.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 29.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa America upgraded T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.83.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,761,720. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $2,933,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,761,720. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $308,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,824,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,627,872. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 359,261 shares of company stock worth $72,263,430. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

